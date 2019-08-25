Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Letter: Deserving of love, support

Deserving of love, support

Yesterday, two Hispanic men were helping me get ready for my daughter‘s wedding. They are both legal residents yet they looked at me with fear when I greeted them. The owner of the facility said to me, “They’re scared. They’re just scared right now.” It broke my heart.

I know and work with a lot of Hispanics. They are hard-working, they are good moral people, and they are family oriented. Legal or not, they deserve our love and support. Jesus would require nothing less.

— Leeanne Wisdom, Longview

