Letter: Devastating effect

Devastating effect
Recently, the U.S. categorically rejected the second peace deal or opportunity to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the proxy war we are raging with Russia and Ukraine.
It seems we are not interested in a peaceful ceasefire and settlement, and our goal as best I can determine was summed up by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, when he said we wish to weaken Russia. Notice the media had been demonizing Russia for years leading up to this with the phony Russia helped Trump beat Hillary with no evidence presented to back this up.
Recently, Great Britain has said it will send depleted uranium ammo to Ukraine. Depleted uranium ammo when used is dissipated in the air with atom-sized particles which contaminate everything; food, people, animals, plants, etc.
In Iraq, where this weapon was used, the rates of cancer and birth defects skyrocketed to 40 times normal and may have led to cancer rates spiking in our troops deployed there.
There is talk of the U.S. following suit with this weapon which is toxic for thousands of years. Also certain members of Congress wish to send cluster bombs, which also have a devastating effect long after hostilities have ceased.
— Jerry King, Longview