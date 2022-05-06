Letter: Development concerns

Development concerns
I learned from Channel 7 and the News-Journal that a beer garden and sports complex has been proposed on a vacant lot on the west side of Bill Owens Parkway between Fairmont and H.G. Mosley and adjacent to a huge powerline and the Paul Boorman Trail. According to these reports, a beer garden and possibly a baseball diamond, pickleball courts or soccer field will be available.
This lot is only so large. Where will a beer garden, sports complexes and parking fit in this confined space?
What will be done about the powerline?
What will be done about Bill Owens traffic? We live close to Bill Owens and its traffic speed is way too fast. Just before the exit to this facility is a hill with the entrance blind to drivers.
What about flood waters? The entire complex from Bill Owens west across the Paul Boorman is a flood plain and under water at least once a year.
My family grew up with boys’ baseball in Kilgore supplying so much fun for the entire family. There was no alcohol!
If this complex is permitted, please build it for family entertainment without alcohol or build a bar for adults! Preferably, outside the Longview city limits!
— Mike Ford, Longview