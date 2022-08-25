Letter: Devoid of real facts

Devoid of real facts
The letter submitted by June Strohsahl (Aug. 21) is replete with the usual complaints and misinformation from the far right, which is why she lists as a source of information Newsmax.
The missing element is that she has failed to submit any facts to back up her assertions and strangely lists as one of her complaints that the economy is up 15 percent.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices have fallen and the average price per gallon is now $3.50 compared to $4.80 a year ago which is less than the 44%, she alleges. It should be noted that gas prices are a reflection of supply and demand, and that domestic production of crude is at an all-time high.
If you are going to write a letter to the editor, it would be desirable to do a little research before embarrassing yourself with assertions that are devoid of any real facts to back them up.
— Tom Owens, Longview