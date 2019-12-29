Letter: Difference between then and now

Difference between then, now
There have been three great economic periods for America in my lifetime. The first occurred under the presidency of Ronald Reagan. The second under the presidency of Bill Clinton. Currently we have another under President Donald Trump.
Under Reagan, I have to give credit also to the speaker of the house at that time, Tip O’Neill. The two of them found a way to compromise on issues. The same can be said for Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich when Bill Clinton was president. They, too, found a way to compromise on issues.
Sadly this is not true for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Instead of trying to find common ground with President Trump, she and her majority have resisted him at every turn. After the Russian collusion hoax fell apart, they now spend their time trying to remove him from office for a quid pro quo that never happened.
— Gerald Green, Longview