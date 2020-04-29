Letter: Digital divide a certainty

In response to the column “Close the digital divide” by Steve Johnson (Opinion, April 9): The digital divide is unfairly unreasonable if the cost of broadband access remains as expensive as it is presently.

If the companies make broadband access available, the average family cannot afford the cost at the present rates. I myself incur an increase for broadband service at an alarming yearly rate.

Without jobs and financial stability, the digital divide is almost certain.

— Stelvin Mitchell, Kilgore

