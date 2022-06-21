Letter: Direction and guidance

Direction and guidance
A few days ago, I visited a stated meeting of Urim Masonic Lodge No. 111. Like most people, I had heard of the names "Urim and Thummin" from the Holy Bible.
I knew that those were colored gemstones on the garment of the High Priest in Old Testament times. However, I had to consult a modern rabbi who confirmed for me that Urim means "lights" and Thummin means "perfections." Their use was not always a divination tool to predict the future, but rather as a signal by which the High Priest read spiritual messages for direction or guidance (as in starting or stopping a certain activity).
I was very impressed by my visit to Urim Masonic Lodge; the officers and members were very welcoming. As I returned back home, I got to the west side of Longview and noticed that some traffic signals which were mostly a steady green (or red or auburn) when I left earlier in the day, were, by then, a four-way blinking red signal.
It dawned on me the usefulness of the name "Urim" and those blinking traffic lights. The "start and stop signal" was meant to keep me and other drivers safe. Let us appreciate the Urim and be mindful of various "lights" or reminders which give us insight or counsel in our daily lives.
— James A. Marples, Longview