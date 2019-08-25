Letter: Disheartened and disappointed

Disheartened and disappointed
Disappointing: failing to fulfill someone’s hopes or expectations.
There is only one word to properly describe the outcome of the Zoning Board of Adjustments meeting (news story, Wednesday). In a city where leaders and citizens are striving to be community minded and progressive in curating a better quality of life for our families and neighbors through improving our trails and parks, developing a cultural district, attempting to revitalize the Mobberly Avenue corridor and investing in industry to create jobs, it is disappointing to know two votes cost our city jobs, hindered growth of a vital corridor nearby The Green and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center and failed to increase sales tax revenue.
Longview is continually wondering why our young families leave or why single adults in their 20s prefer to live in the larger cities, but instances such as this answer the question. Will any business revisit this issue in the future with hopes of a different outcome or is Longview destined to retain an abandoned Waffle Shoppes with a gargantuan billboard looming overhead?
As an under-40 professional and avid volunteer in Longview, I am disheartened and simply disappointed.
— Michelle Norris, Longview