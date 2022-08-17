Letter: Dishonesty and lies

Dishonesty and lies
Reading Gerald Green (letter, Aug. 14): Mr. Green who thinks Democrats are in lockstep.
I hope so. Every good thing that helps the people of the U.S. has been voted down by Republicans. Does that look like a Republican lockstep? Joe Manchin is a problem. He cost West Virginia jobs and money. No one has mentioned a tax raise except Republicans.
Mr. Green says several news organization now admit that the Trump-Russian collusion was just Russian disinformation. That organization would be Fox News, I guess. Mr. Green says the Supreme Court is a democracy group of people. Does that include the ones that lied to the American people and Congress when questioned about their beliefs and thoughts on established precedents? Kavanaugh said to be investigated by the Trump FBI and now they say it didn’t happen. Are these the real things Republicans believe today?
— Jerry Matlock, Longview