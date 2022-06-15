Letter: Distraction of Jan. 6 hearings

Distraction of Jan. 6 hearings
While American workers and retirees try to make ends meet as they deal with $5 gasoline, skyrocketing crime and record inflation and while invading our country illegally earns you a free plane ride to any place not close to the gated communities of the Democrat elites, our Democrat leaders have prioritized their dishonest, treasonous war against Donald Trump.
The Democratic Party, which brought you the Russian collusion hoax and related attempted coup, now wants us to believe that a small group of unarmed protesters — many purposely let into the Capitol — was a huge threat to our American democracy.
Watch the Democrat clown show on TV complete with a Hollywood producer if you wish. Just remember that it is all only a show aimed at distracting you from the disastrous-for-America leadership of Joe Paper Ballot and his Democrats.
— Al McBride, Longview