Letter: Distraught over shootings

Distraught over shootings
I don’t intend to be “political,” but I am distraught over six to seven mass shootings in this state over the past few years.
The state of Texas is under assault as is this nation, with no end to the rage against all of humanity. I’m pained, heartbroken and angry, but what I often forget is that my prayers before God are more than the sum total of any range of emotion I’ve had since the Uvalde teachers and school children’s lives were taken away.
Clearly, we are a nation of liberty and laws, but it seems that first and foremost, we are a nation of guns and will continue to be so until the day all of our weapons and ammo will be reshaped and forged into instruments of peace and growth: “plowshares.” Until then, the governor and his gun guardian allies in and throughout Texas will continue to posture and pander to “you-know-who” while asking asinine questions to local authorities like, “What exactly is the problem here?”
You’re a big part of the problem, Governor Abbott, but let the emperor shroud himself in clothes of sentimentality, glib words and misguided praises of law enforcement. That he does well.
— John Smith IV, Longview