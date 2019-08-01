Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Letter: District 1 deserves better

District 1 deserves better

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert defended President Trump’s use of racist and anti-immigrant phrases in tweets about Democratic congresswomen. Gohmert called the tweets “nothing” and said they were simply “pro-American.”

This is not a question of Republican or Democratic party policies. It’s a question of whether we actually believe in the most fundamental values of our country. It’s a question of whether or not our representative to the U.S. Congress truly understands and upholds these values.

Either Gohmert is ignorant of the history of the call to “go back where you came from” or is completely insensitive to the pain this causes many citizens in our community. Either way, Rep. Gohmert is failing his constituents. We in District 1 deserve better.

— C.M. Pianta, Tyler

