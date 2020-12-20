You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Disturbing the peace

Disturbing the peace

Question: Is the Longview Police Department’s excitement from disturbing the peace? I live in the River Oaks edition off Harrison Road. The city shooting range is off of Swinging Bridge Road. I was awakened before 6 o’clock this morning, which sounded like a small war was taking place. I live up by Harrison Road, and it was extremely loud.

This isn’t the first time this has happened and don’t think it will be the last either. I know the other neighbors think the same way as I do. This is not necessary whatsoever.

I do know whether, in the city or out in the country, if I was doing this, either the police or sheriff’s department would be there asking what I was doing and give me some type of citation or take me to jail for such actions.

By submitting a letter to the editor, maybe they will get the point!

— Richard Stansbery, Longview

