Letter: Do-nothing immigration policy

Do-nothing immigration policy
Republicans consistently stress immigration fear to secure votes, of course blaming Democrats. Read internet articles and find the real United States immigration policy — preferably do nothing. Congress has immigration before it constantly. Nothing significant happens.
According to the Cato Institute, illegal immigration increased under Trump. Trump did reduce legal immigration because he did not like certain populations.
But certain populations are necessary for our great economy. Who cooks, does work on yards and roofs, performs maid service, works agriculture, meat and poultry processing and does road and other construction? What if all these worker groups had to secure work permits, and employers had to pay withholding taxes, Social Security and workers’ compensation? What a disaster!
It is United States immigration policy to take advantage of the disadvantaged. It makes money.
And this condition may not be in our hands to solve. No one leaves a native country where there is appreciation and well-being. So unless we are willing to invade countries where this happens to secure population dignity and wellness, illegal immigration will continue to our benefit — for all of us, Republicans, Democrats and independents.
So, stop the dishonest griping about unchecked immigration. It is our policy.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview