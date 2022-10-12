Letter: Do-nothing Republicans

Do-nothing Republicans
Yes, inflation is a problem. Republicans love this because they think it is their ticket to regain control of Congress. That may be, but they will not cure inflation. Based on their philosophy, history of no effective government (they don’t really want government except to protect big money), and their big money polices to the detriment of most, Republicans simply will hope the market cures itself from inflation. And hope they don’t make it worse.
I respectfully refer all readers to an article that reasonably discusses the lack of any effective plan by Republicans to do better about inflation. See: tinyurl.com/5t2pdb2c .
I don’t like inflation, but I will not vote for any do-nothing Republican, and especially for one who supports what their last Republican administration did to try to destroy democracy.
I will not support any Republican who says the last national election was fraudulent when it was proved to be the most secure election in the history of this country. They are disqualified from holding any office that is supposed to serve “we the people,” which means all of us and not just those Republicans want to protect and enrich even more.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview