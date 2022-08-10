Letter: Do your research

Do your research
There have been a large number of letters to the Longview News-Journal recently that express scorn that the writers’ cherished misconceptions are being challenged by recent revelations concerning the Big Lie of a stolen election.
We are told eyewitness testimony given under oath is hearsay and that the script readers on Fox News are journalists. We are also informed that those using the legal process of seeking asylum get Social Security cards and assorted benefits. As a former employee of the Social Security Administration, I know this to be false. We are also informed of the dangers of paper ballots that have subverted the last presidential election without any figures and that out of 62 court cases filed by their side only one was successful.
Zealous adherence to an extreme political orthodoxy and rejection of proven facts do not advance your case. Everyone should learn the basics of doing research and maintaining a skeptical opinion of the information received whether or not it is in alignment with our personal views.
— Tom Owens, Longview