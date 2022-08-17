Letter: Document questions

Document questions
If recovery from Trump’s home of documents stamped “top secret, secret, confidential” and with sensitive documents removed from there marked higher than those classifications does not wake up Trump’s cult, it is up to the rest of us to preserve this country by legally peaceful means.
These documents legally are required to be in secured areas, and access to them by authorized persons is known and recorded. At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the crucial information in these documents is subject to review without these safeguards. Trump willfully removed these stamped documents, so ask:
Why did Trump illegally remove and keep these marked documents?
How do these marked documents in his possession benefit Trump?
When asked to return all of them, why did Trump just return some but not all?
Why did Trump lie that he still kept some of these marked documents?
What unauthorized persons, and from where, has reviewed and recorded these marked documents?
And taken these recorded documents to where?
Would any person who did, or allowed any of the above, be a dangerous spy working against the vital security of the United States of America?”
Never vote for Donald Trump for your and our security.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview