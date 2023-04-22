Letter: Document questions

Document questions
This past Friday, Jimmy Failla ended one segment of his radio talk show by saying "this is what I know — everyone running our country is a clown."
The segment that led to this comment dealt with the recent discovery of leaked classified Pentagon documents. Failla drew attention to the mixed messages we are receiving from the administration on this matter.
The Pentagon saying at one time it was a serious national security issue. While contemporaneously, President Biden said he was concerned that it happened but was not aware that anything about it was contemporaneous.
Finding out about the leak long after the fact only makes this whole thing worse. Failla also had issues with the Pentagon's inability to answer questions as to how something like this could happen. He went on to make the point they had to know, since they knew who to blame.
Early reports on what is contained in these documents indicate that the U.S. has special forces in Ukraine. I hope this is not the case. If true, it means we were lied to by Biden when he said putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine was not on the table.
— Gerald Green, Longview