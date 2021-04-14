Letter: Does the U.S. want war?

Does the U.S. want war?
Do we want a war with Russia? Does the Democratic establishment want a war with Russia? Of late, Ukraine under apparent U.S. urging is sending its troops and weapons to the border with Russia.
The U.S. has sent 330 tons of ammo and weapons to Ukraine. Russia, to counter any threat of attack on its border of Crimea, has moved its forces to its border for such an eventuality. Rather than tell Ukraine to cool it and back off, the Biden administration is doing the opposite.
What does the U.S. obtain from this is if Russia does strike back in defense of its border? What could go wrong? WWIII, for one?
On another front, our supposed ally, Israel, is attacking Iranian ships in hopes of drawing the U.S. into a war with Iran. Israel does not want the U.S. rejoining the JCPOA, the Iranian peace deal, and will do about anything to prevent that.
So we have Ukraine under Biden trying to provoke the U.S. and NATO into a war with Russia, and Israel trying to start a war with Iran and draw the U.S. farther in.
— Jerry King, Longview