Letter: Doesn't like being quizzed

Texas Senate Bill 763: TYT Investigates shared a video of Cole Hefner, representative from Texas District 5, answering questions about his bill to place chaplains in public schools.

When asked about the qualifications to become a chaplain in a public school, he responded with the verbal equivalent of a shrug emoji. He seemed a little testy at one point. He did the thing — the deflection thing —folks do when they don’t like being quizzed about their political positions.

I watched this exchange and remembered for $59 I could be ordained in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. I’d get a certificate and everything! It’s about what tuition costs at Bob’s Bible College and Bait Shop. (Their business model: Each new graduate receives a free tub of wigglers and a cold sodiewater while waiting on the old printer to spit out a diploma.)

SB 763 passed, of course, and has, at the time of this writing, been sent to Governor Greg’s desk to be (probably) signed into law.

Hefner replaced Bryan Hughes in District 5 — just northwest of Longview. I consider both of those guys, along with Governor Greg and Lt. Dan, as part of the Texas Taliban.

— Charles Kelley, Longview

