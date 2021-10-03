Letter: Doesn't make it right

Doesn’t make it right
I must take issue with the letter writer’s rebuttal (Sept. 28) to my column about abortion (Sept. 19). If you are going to dispute someone, at least use the right words.
He quotes me as saying “that droves of couples are waiting to adopt.” In the third paragraph, he uses the word droves again. My actual word was many — quite a difference from droves.
He alludes to the Bible reference where David stole bread from the altar to feed his men. Although sin is sin, I believe there is a huge difference between stealing bread to feed hungry soldiers and killing a human being just because you don’t want it or don’t think you can afford a baby.
I didn’t see any reason in his letter to support a person’s right to murder a little baby. Just because our bad laws say it’s legal doesn’t make it moral or right by God’s laws.
When it comes to our eternal destiny, I think we should be more concerned about God’s laws when they contradict.
— Barbara Williams, Longview