Letter: Doing good

Doing good
One of my favorite quotations is by Ezra William Ober. He said: “Do all the good you can, to all the people you can, in all the ways you can, and as long as ever you can.”
Although he was in the Wesleyan movement, there is a bit of controversy whether John Wesley actually originated it. It was men like E.W. Ober who later popularized the theme. The late Mr. Ober was an exceptionally friendly man. He loved to mingle with people and participate in their joys and sorrows.
This led to his becoming a member of many fraternal and benevolent organizations. Few men in Masonic circles were more widely known and loved. He was a 32nd-degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Knight Templar of the York Rite and filled many official positions in the fraternity. He was past master of John H. Brown Lodge, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons and for eight consecutive terms a member of the board of directors of the Masonic Building Association.
For eight years he served as illustrious potentate of the Temple of the Mystic Shriners. Doing good for our fellow citizens should be a priority for all of us.
— James A. Marples, Longview