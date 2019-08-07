Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Letter: Dollar General stores and accessibility

More accessibility needed

I am sure the Dollar General distribution center has been a real boost to Longview’s economy. My concern is that the company’s stores are not easily accessible for customers of an age or who have a mobility limit.

They have their baskets on the outside of the store and it is very difficult to hold the door open and get the basket inside. It is equally difficult to leave with your purchases. I realize some of their stores are in older buildings but they should have to abide by ADA guidelines.

– Kathy Nelson, Longview

