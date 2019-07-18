Letter: Don't blame Border Patrol, president

Don’t blame patrol or Trump
In response to article “UN slams detention facilities; Human rights chief: she’s ‘appalled’ by migrants’ conditions,” July 9:
To Michelle Bachelet: For years President Trump has been asking for help because of the “crisis at the border.” But what did the public hear from the left? It’s a made-up crisis.
Now that America’s resources are stretched past the limit, the same left that said there was no crisis is at the border says it is showing what mean-spirited people the Americans are.
No country is prepared to care for hundreds of thousands immigrants coming into their country. However, since you feel America is doing such a terrible job, I suggest, Ms. Bachelet, that you accept all these people into your country.
One last thought on responsibility: If the conditions are so horrible, why do the immigrants continue to come in greater and greater numbers? Why do parents risk their childrens’ lives? Risk being separated from them? Why has the left refused to recognize the crisis for so long? The Border Patrol is not the villain in all this, and neither is our president.
— Cynthia Wells, Longview