Letter: Don't embarrass us, Gohmert

Don’t embarrass us, Gohmert
Mr. Gohmert, please don’t embarrass your voters in East Texas when the public hearings begin for Trump’s impeachment. Please don’t shout, spit, or spew your questions like an angry 13-year-old child. Try to be calm and civilized.
The world knows that you approve of everything Trump. So check my list. You approve of:
1. Grabbing women by the ...
2. Not releasing tax records (hiding something)?
3. Violating the emoluments clause in the Constitution by enriching himself and his family?
4. Nepotism?
5. Dumping coal mine waste into lakes and rivers?
6. Taking the word of a former Russian KGB agent over the findings of the FBI and the CIA?
7. Allowing Russian election meddling? (Republican-led committees found Russia did interfere with the 2016 election)
8. Pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens and withholding $391 million in military aid?
9. QUID PRO QUO?
10. Obstructing Justice by ordering officials not to respond to subpoenas?
11. Looking the other way while North Korea continues missile testing?
12. Bankrupting farmers with a trade war?
13. Promising to save the steel and coal industry?
14. Ignoring climate change and science?
15. Rampant corruption in the administration?
16. Enabling ISIS to rebuild in the Middle East?
17. LYING over 13,000 times in three years?
18. Playing more golf in one year than Obama did in eight?
19. Expanding the federal deficit to record levels?
20. Betrayal of the oath to uphold the Constitution?
You’re just like Trump. Sad.
— Marcus Crow, Longview