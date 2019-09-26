Letter: Don't forget debate, academics

Don’t forget debate, academics
I’m a life Scout and Lincoln-Douglas Debater. I’m writing today to shed some light on something that has been bothering me since I entered high school. I’m getting really frustrated at how little respect debate and other academic UILs get compared with UIL sports.
Don’t get me wrong, I love sports. They are fun to watch and to play. However, that is no reason to give them all the spotlight and pay no heed to other UILs. This is especially so in 3A and smaller schools, since their sports teams don’t do as well as academics.
I will specifically focus on why debate needs more respect. It is old, far older than any sport we play today. It’s so old, in fact, that it is documented in ancient Greece! Not only is it old, but nearly every civilization around the world has had some form of debate. Even the warmongering Mongols and Vikings valued debate as an integral part of their society. Everything from who will be president to ending wars is decided with debates. Despite this, we can’t even get our results bragged about on the intercom like sports team get. Even sadder, there are schools that don’t even offer debate, the foundation of civilized life.
We are a team, just like any other. We work hard, fight hard, like anyone else. So why is there no newspaper column for us? Thank you for your time.
— Robert Early, White Oak