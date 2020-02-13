Letter: Don't give up your day job

Don’t give up your day job

Regarding the letter from Kevin McQuaid adapting the movie “Liar Liar” (Jan. 29): Mr. McQuaid needs to keep his day job. He has no future as a movie writer. And truth seems to escape him.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.”

— 1 Corinthians 13:4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business