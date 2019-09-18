Letter: Don't need the distraction

Don’t need the distraction
In a time that many are concerned about the use of cell phones while driving, the City of Longview is considering allowing more digital billboards in its city limits (news stories, Sept. 10, Thursday. This is a bad idea.
The recognized safe period for driver distraction is two seconds. Digital signs are designed to display a message on six- to 10-second rotations with as many as 10 messages on each billboard. These signs are designed to be eye-catching, and they are. Sweden has banned all digital billboards on all roads in that country.
We do not need these safety hazards in our city, even if it is for Starbucks.
— Lynn S. Patton, Longview