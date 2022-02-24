Letter: Don't ban Russian ammo

Don’t ban Russian ammo
Biden’s administration is at it again. “His” administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo to the U.S. in retaliation for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, a Russian lawyer, opposition leader and anti-corruption activist in his home country.
This is wrong on several levels. It’s no secret of Biden’s disdain for guns, ammo, etc. So instead of imposing some other more “hit to the gut” sanctions, this is what they come up with? Another way to punish people in his own country? Where ammo is scarce? Scarce and hard to find because of other Biden administration pathetic actions and statements?
The percentage of imported ammo from Russia isn’t that significant to begin with, but again, is this the best he can do? Guns, firearms, etc. have been a part of our culture for over 245 years.
These gun “issues” are a result of our culture. A lack of responsibilities that are too great to mention here. Again, millions of law-biding citizens are doing without something by our government’s choosing.
They can’t take our guns, so they will squeeze on the ammo. People who are afraid of you having guns usually are a reason for you to have them.
— Patrick Roberts, Ore City