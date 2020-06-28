Letter: Don't be discouraged

Don’t be discouraged
So many have become discouraged due to the loss of opportunity to attend church service and social gatherings that are the center of being.
Good news: all of those early mornings that we arose to attend Sunday school followed by the morning church services that for some of us extended past noon, only to find that at 3 p.m. some form of program of appreciation was scheduled, as well as spring and fall revivals and choir and ushers annual programs.
I know this is a mouthful, but all of these events were mere preparation for this day and time that we are now facing, lest our worship has been in vain.
Encourage yourself in the Lord your God by pulling out those notes or recordings from the messages that were presented. Review and share them with a neighbor, family members or friends. By doing so, Hebrews 10:25 and Matthew 18:20 have been satisfied.
— Joyce Norris, Longview