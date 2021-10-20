Letter: Don't blame Biden

Don’t blame Biden
For the devotees of Fox, OAN, Newsmax and the pronouncements of the former president, I present the following facts.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 17 said the reason for the decline in U.S. petroleum exports was largely due to responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to supply and demand disruptions, and it had forecast an increase in petroleum imports in April 2020, during Trump’s presidency.
In other words, President Biden’s policies had nothing to do with the decline in domestic oil production and increase in imports of the same.
— Tom Owens, Longview