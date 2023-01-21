Letter: Don't divert public school funds

Don’t divert public school funds
Your Jan. 18 op-ed titled “School choice would benefit rural students in Texas” argues that public funding should be provided to parents of students who want to send their children to private schools.
Not being Texans, the authors may not be familiar with Article 7 of the Texas Constitution which states that: “it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”
If Texas public schools are inadequate, then it is the Legislature’s duty to improve them, not to divert public funds designed for public free schools to other schools which are neither public nor free.
In addition, parents of students from rural areas know well that other options are simply not available where they live.
In Texas, and especially in the rural parts of the state, the local public school is at the heart of the community. Instead of looking for loopholes or business opportunities for lobbyists, the Legislature should live up to its constitutional obligation to “make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”
Make us proud of our state’s public schools.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy