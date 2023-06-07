 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't end vehicle inspections

I don’t think the state automobile inspection should be done away with. What’s going to happen is half the population will not have repairs done, which would be required by the inspection.

Have you seen the traffic in Louisiana and Oklahoma where they did away with inspections?

Headlights out, problems with brakes, taillights or brake lights out, etc. People are too lazy to do what needs to be done unless they have to.

Another point is why charge the drivers for an inspection that will never take place? There must be other ways to make money for the state.

— Jack Hopkins, Longview

