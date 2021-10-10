Letter: Don't limit op-eds

Don’t limit op-eds
I am a frequent contributor to literally dozens of editorial pages throughout the country — from the East to the West Coast. My op-eds are published in a variety of large and small newspapers, including the News-Journal.
You can imagine, therefore, how disappointed I was to learn that the new editor of one of these newspapers was “urged” by his supervisor to publish op-eds focused on local rather than national issues. This came as a complete surprise.
After writing 60 commentaries for this newspaper, my final column was published last month: “Leaving Afghanistan was difficult and correct — orderly exit might have been impossible.” Ironically, this op-ed triggered numerous responses demonstrating that local readers are indeed interested in and engaged by commentaries addressing national issues.
To be clear, I understand the severity of the crisis faced by newspapers in this age of online and 24/7 news. I am also cognizant of the fact that financial problems have resulted in the cutback of staff.
But it makes no sense to address this crisis by narrowing the focus of op-eds. This will only dilute a newspaper’s quality and significantly reduce its appeal. Moreover, it will deprive readers of a wide array of important perspectives on national issues affecting their lives.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin