Letter: Don't pack the court

Don’t pack the court
Three recent Supreme Court rulings went against President Biden and his unlawful polices. The court ruled in favor of a more secure border and upheld the rights of landlords. Plus the ban on abortion here in Texas remains the law. Little heartbeats will continue to beat in Texas. Texas can be proud that they stand for the unborn.
But now, the threat by Democrats to pack the court may gain new traction. They must have their way, and having a majority on the Supreme Court is the only way to do so. This remains a possibility, but may prove difficult to pull off.
Presently, any vote in the Senate to increase the number of judges on the court will garner zero Republican support. They would only need one Democrat to vote with them on blocking the issue. That vote could come from Sen. Joe Manchin. His stance against “For the People” voting act shows he is against partisan politics that would weaken our Republic.
Sen. Raphael Warnock from Georgia may also vote alongside Republicans. Herschel Walker announced his intention to run against him.
If Warnock has any hope of keeping his job, he will vote against any proposed increase in the number of Supreme Court judges.
— Gerald Green, Longview