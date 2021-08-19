Letter: Don't play politics

Don’t play politics
Several Republican governors, including Gov. Abbott, issued executive orders that prohibit local communities and school districts to make decisions to protect their communities and children from the wide-spreading Delta virus.
These governors claims that they want to give parents freedom to choose and empower them to make the best decisions for their own kids. This claim is against science, well-proven medical practices and statistics.
If these governors are so eager to give people freedom to choose, why do the same governors work so hard to ban mature women to make decisions with their pregnancies? Why do you dictate mature women’s pregnancies while you give parents the right to choose?
Gov. Abbott, my grandchild’s life as well as all other kids’ lives are more precious than your political ambitions. Please, with God’s name, do not play politics with my grandkid’s future. Do your work and protect all Texans including, school children.
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview