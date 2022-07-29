Letter: Don't reinforce violent behavior

Don’t reinforce violent behavior
Regarding: “Shooter left trail of warning signs” (news story, July 20):
The image accompanying the story is a full color photo on the front page above the fold of the killer entering the school, carrying his assault-style firearm on his way to slaughter students and teachers.
The juxtaposition of the article and photo appearing in the July 20 edition was shocking. In the article it is cited that the killer put on social media that he planned to do something that would “put him all over the news.” The killer got exactly what he wanted.
The media in general give too much coverage to these killers. By doing so, others who are potential threats are shown how they may gain notoriety through violence. In other media the security camera video of this killer entering the school was aired repeatedly, showing the world that if a would-be killer wants infamy, this is how to do it.
Let’s not add to the potential threat of disturbed individuals by reinforcing violent behavior. We should try to identify them before they attack and help them choose an alternative to destruction.
— Fred Zuker, Longview