Letter: Doubting Gohmert's chances

Doubting Gohmert’s chances
First, I would like to say that I like Congressman Louie Gohmert. I have met him, shook hands with him in Longview where I live and even participated in his “telephone town hall meetings.”
Most importantly, I have voted for him, and right now he is my congressman. However, I think he has effectively resigned by attempting a long-shot run for Texas attorney general against Ken Paxton. I don’t particularly like Paxton; yet I feel Louie is outgunned and will fail in the election.
I read the article: “Gohmert calls for Biden to resign after deadly Afghanistan attack.” While I am no fan of President Joe Biden’s slipshod and dangerous foreign policy, Gohmert shouldn’t be telling anyone to resign.
Common sense dictates that not Biden nor anyone else would resign just because Louie says so. It is wasted breath. Louie should have focused on his current job. By being lulled into “the grass is greener on other side of the fence,” he may have effectively terminated his own political destiny by getting defeated at the polls this year.
Louie simply doesn’t have the clout or money to win.
— James A. Marples, Longview