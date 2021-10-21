Letter: Drawn into a conflict

Drawn into a conflict
Last week, the Israeli ambassador visited the U.S and met with Secretary of State Blinken. The topic was Iran, of course.
From what was reported, it appears Blinken gave Israel the green light to attack Iran. Actually, Blinken said if negotiations fail and we will probably ensure they do fail, then every option is on the table. That has come to mean that we are ready to or have someone start bombing that nonacceptable state or nation. Now the Israeli ambassador left quite pleased.
Actually, Israel has wanted the U.S. in a war with Iran for many years now. It is always the same refrain. We can’t let Iran get a nuclear weapon, although Israel already possesses hundreds of them. Iran said they were willing to return to the original agreement, the JCPOA, that Trump pulled out of. But that was not acceptable as other restrictions had to be tacked on to it. And Iran said no to more restrictions.
If Israel bombs Iran, we will be drawn into the conflict as Iran will surely retaliate against Israel. And we are pledged to defend Israel despite the fact that they will have initiated the conflict.
Time will tell.
— Jerry King, Longview