Letter: Ducking his responsibility

Ducking his responsibility
The situation this time is the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Mark Esper, defense secretary for President Trump, stated he didn’t see any evidence that Iran had plans to attack four U.S. embassies (news story, Jan. 13). Then, out of fear of losing his job, Esper came out with a retraction. Mike Pompeo, secretary of state for Trump, said there was “imminent” evidence of danger. Then said, well it was actually simply deterrence.
Trump’s explanation was “he believes, I think, it was likely, and it probably could of been a threat.” Whose information or where it came from is also in question.
Trump has told us on numerous occasions he doesn’t believe or trust his intelligence departments. Then on this matter he states he had the best information in the world? Again, what are the American people supposed to believe?
And again, the right hand not knowing what the left is doing. The embassies were not warned about any kind of “imminent” danger. Trump, being the one in charge, should be held responsible and accountable.
News media reports from the base in Iran talked with soldiers on duty when rockets hit base. Soldiers said they accept the responsibility of their oath to our country. Americans should be proud, and I speak as a veteran of this great country.
Wouldn’t it be nice if that requirement was enforced for Congress members and especially the president?
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater