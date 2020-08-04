Letter: Dueling protests response

Dueling protests response
This letter concerns what happened in Tyler over the weekend (dueling protests July 26). Longview News-Journal did a long story on what occurred. Here is what I got from it.
Gohmert’s challenger, Gilbert had gotten a permit to have a rally/protest at the courthouse in Tyler. Granted his chances of winning in East Texas are about that of the proverbial snowball in hell. However, he followed and complied with what he should do to have an assembly and free speech. Armed counter protesters showed up to harass the Gilbert supporters. They called themselves Blue Lives Matter. They attempted to drown out Gilbert speaking by yelling, "Louie, Louie." I suppose that was to support Gohmert. There were predictably clashes with Gilbert’s campaign manager attacked and his cell phone stolen. Police drove around and waved maybe at the Blue Lives people. They did not intervene to restore order. Since they were armed, a lot of Gilbert supporters were intimidated and stayed away.
The police chief in Tyler said the cops waved to show they were there. I think the presence of a police car would indicate there were police as who else would be driving a cop car. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. However, we should have political free speech and assembly without armed thugs of either political persuasion drowning out the speaker and intimidating people of the opposite persuasion. I think Gohmert should have been more forceful in condemnation of these supporters. This kind of thing can easily lead to violence.
— Jerry King, Longview