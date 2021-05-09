Letter: Dump divisive rhetoric

Dump divisive rhetoric
What has happened to the Republican Party? Liz Cheney has refused to support the “Big Lie” that Trump won the 2020 election, so she is about to be replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has done an about face on her support of Trump since 2019.
Cheney voted to support Trump 92.9% on issues, and Stefanik only 77.7% of the time. Is it because Cheney supports the truth, and now Stefanik has become a staunch Trump supporter of conspiracies?
Why is Texas about to pass more restrictive voting laws when Gov. Greg Abbott has said that the 2020 election was one of the most legitimate in history? And at the same time, why is Texas about to pass a permitless carry for handguns? It is to suppress black Democratic voting? How many of you would stand in line to vote when pollsters are there with handguns on their hips?
And why is the Republican response to any Biden legislation to “bring America back” just to say “No”?
They have put their political careers above what is best for their voters and their country.
America needs the Republican Party to get “a backbone” and support conservative values. It’s time to “dump Trump” and his divisive rhetoric.
— Michael Crow, Longview