Letter: Early preparedness

Early preparedness

With the recent February ice storm, although the severity was unique, such storms bringing strains on power grids and even water supplies aren’t new.

When I came to Longview (to stay) in February 2004, only a couple days afterward was a 6-inch snowstorm. Fortunately, it was manageable. Yet, this highlights how modern residents need to focus on early preparedness and contingencies.

I grew up in Kansas, and many small towns there are better equipped, not only for summer but for winter, too. Frugality may seem like a dirty word, yet it is prudent to save, re-use and stock up on necessary supplies.

One elderly woman, whose husband died long ago, gave me a gift. It was only this year that I found a purpose to actually use it.

You may not need an item now, hardly ever use it, but if you feel a “need” within the next three years, keep it. If not, discard it.

No need to hoard, but like the late Kenny Rogers song lyric: “’Knowing what to throw away, knowing what to keep.” Your life may depend on your own keen judgment. Whether a broom, a shovel, water bucket, wrench or an old jacket, nobody should dismiss wise conservation.

— James A. Marples, Longview

