Letter: Ease oil production restrictions

Ease oil production restrictions
With so much going on, people may have not noticed that the Biden administration is flouting another law. They missed the required deadline for reporting how many jobs were lost due to shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline.
It was a provision included within the infrastructure bill that Biden himself signed into law. This is not new for this administration. They have been slapped down by the courts on their border crossing polices; and as I had predicted, the Supreme Court struck down most vaccine mandates as an overreach of power by the Biden administration.
There seems to be little rhyme or reason to the administration’s actions. Biden called on OPEC many times to increase oil production while his policies made it harder for producers in America to do so. It makes little sense that reduced oil production in America is good for the environment while increases around the world have no effect on it.
The president received praise for dipping into the strategic oil reserve to ease our pain at the pump. That 50-million gallon infusion amounted to a two-and-a-half day fix for U.S. consumption. Wow. Here’s an idea: Fix it permanently by easing oil production restrictions.
— Gerald Green, Longview