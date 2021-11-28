Letter: East Texas success story

East Texas success story
I read the News-Journal daily and have enjoyed the articles on former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor’s success at the University of Texas at San Antonio, his new contract and his quest for an undefeated season.
Let’s not forget another local product that has contributed to that success — running backs coach and Gladewater product Julian Griffin, class of 2008.
After a successful college career, Julian has worked his way up the coaching ranks and has an unlimited future in not only football, but anything else he chooses to do.
This young man is an outstanding example of what East Texas produces and should make us all proud.
— Matthew L. Williams, Longview