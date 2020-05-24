Letter: Economic necessity paradox?

Economic necessity paradox?
Some salon owners in Texas have been in the news recently because they reopened their businesses before Gov. Abbott’s rules officially allowed them to do so. As a result, some were fined or imprisoned as outlaws or scofflaws.
In their defense, the salon owners argued that even though their actions may have technically violated the law, they were motivated by a higher value, the need to provide an income for themselves and their employees. Many conservative politicians and others have supported this argument and the actions that flowed from it.
If economic necessity — the need to provide for one’s family — is more important than the laws that might prevent a person from doing so, then on what basis can we denounce people who enter the U.S. without permission because of the same economic necessity — seeking to provide for their families — even if that means they disregard legal prohibitions?
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy