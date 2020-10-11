You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election considerations

Election considerations

In deciding whom to vote for in the upcoming election, I do believe certain things need to be considered.

If you want higher taxes, your firearms confiscated, open borders so the illegals can take more jobs from Americans, loss of 120,000,000 health insurance policies to save 20,000,000 policies, defunding of our local law enforcement and an in-name-only president who will be controlled by the person not even selected by their party, vote for Biden-Harris.

If you want lower taxes, more personal freedoms, controlled immigration to keep jobs for Americans, better medical insurance than the unaffordable health care act and a president who loves America, vote Republican.

I personally do not think that President Donald Trump is anybody I would enjoy a conversation with over dinner, but I am not voting for the man, I am voting to keep America as I know it.

— Don Radcliffe, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“No servant can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.”

Luke 16:13

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business