Letter: Election considerations

Election considerations
In deciding whom to vote for in the upcoming election, I do believe certain things need to be considered.
If you want higher taxes, your firearms confiscated, open borders so the illegals can take more jobs from Americans, loss of 120,000,000 health insurance policies to save 20,000,000 policies, defunding of our local law enforcement and an in-name-only president who will be controlled by the person not even selected by their party, vote for Biden-Harris.
If you want lower taxes, more personal freedoms, controlled immigration to keep jobs for Americans, better medical insurance than the unaffordable health care act and a president who loves America, vote Republican.
I personally do not think that President Donald Trump is anybody I would enjoy a conversation with over dinner, but I am not voting for the man, I am voting to keep America as I know it.
— Don Radcliffe, Longview