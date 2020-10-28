Letter: Election musings

Election musings
A few thoughts on this election.
First, your vote is your own. It doesn’t belong to any candidate and thus, you aren’t taking it from one if you give it to another.
Vote your values, not by fear of one candidate or treating it like a game. In a representative republic, our government works for us and your vote is your way of telling the government what is important to you. Even if you are in a small minority, you are sending a message that X% of the population had these principles and should be represented.
More choices are good. There are three national parties and multiple third/minor parties on the ballot. You don’t have to be limited by what you are told are your only choices.
Platforms mean nothing if the person representing it doesn’t have the integrity or character to follow it. Political platforms are little more than marketing by advertising companies to attract customers. Rarely do parties follow them. Integrity and character matter more.
Finally, what you do when you are in the booth is your business. Your vote is between you and God. Whatever someone tried to bully you into or scare you into doing doesn’t matter. No one needs to know what box you check, so don’t worry if your gut or brain is telling you to do something different than the masses. Peer pressure and voter bullying has no power in private.
— Matthew Nehrling, Longview