Letter: Election reality

Election reality
The 2020 national election was genuine and not false. In known Republican (red) and Democratic (blue) states, there never was any question about who won in these politically controlled states. Campaigning in those states was minimal, or non-existent, because their outcome was certain before the national election.
In battleground states, the 2020 election was also true. All of them had known red rural concentration of voters, who voted for Republican candidates, and city/suburban blue concentrations of voters, who voted for Democratic office seekers.
The contest there was who would get most of their predictable voters to the polls to carry the state. In Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, the Republicans did and won. In Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, the Democrats did and won. Since they won the popular vote in six of the last seven national elections, the Democrats winning the most battleground states in 2020 was not a surprise. In 2020, Joe Biden won by 7 million votes.
The other certainty was recounts demanded in Democratic strongholds. The paper ballot record there confirmed the machine count margin of victory, and increased the winning total in some. This is reality. Non-acceptance is delusional.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview