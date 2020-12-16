Letter: Election security?

Election security?
Former U.S. Rep. Francisco Canseco’s recent column (Forum page, Dec. 12) is misleading citing election security as being a problem with mail-in ballots.
There is no credible evidence to support this conclusion. Currently, there are 11 states with universal mail-in, including the Republican strongholds of Utah and Montana, and a further 11 states that send all voters absentee ballots, including South Dakota, Wyoming and Iowa. The real issue he is concerned with is that the Republican Party is on the wrong side of demographics in which minorities and students are trending toward voting Democratic and hence the call for further restrictions on voting.
We have witnessed polling places removed in high minority areas and near universities, the destruction of mail sorters by a political hack heading the post office, the purging of voter rolls without safeguards to ensure errors are not made as was recently experienced in Georgia when over 190,000 voters who had not moved were removed from that state’s voter rolls on the assumption that they didn’t have a valid address.
In Texas, we also had our governor decree that each county could only have one drop-off box. Instead of adopting measures to encourage voter participation, the Republican Party seeks to suppress the vote of millions of qualified voters. If they wish to remain relevant in future elections, they need to broaden their base and embrace greater voter participation.
— Tom Owens, Longview